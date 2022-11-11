Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,033. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

