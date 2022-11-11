Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $217.92. 89,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

