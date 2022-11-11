Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $91,150,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Switch by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,681. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

