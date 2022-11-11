Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $209,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $2,034,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Public Storage stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.78. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.41 and its 200-day moving average is $319.00.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.