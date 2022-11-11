Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CTG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

