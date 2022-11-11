Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
CTG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
