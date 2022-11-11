Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 343.0% from the October 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.8 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

CMSQF stock remained flat at $17.03 during midday trading on Friday. Computershare has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

