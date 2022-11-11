Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.75. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

