Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.88

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.88 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21.49 ($0.25). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 383,567 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.86. The firm has a market cap of £36.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.82.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

