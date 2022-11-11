Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.30 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Conifex Timber traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.82.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

