Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.30 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Conifex Timber traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$61.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

