Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 306.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,976 shares of company stock worth $11,402,601 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $43.76 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

