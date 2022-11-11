ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

