Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.