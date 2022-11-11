Constellation (DAG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $765,745.35

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $121.16 million and $765,745.35 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars.
