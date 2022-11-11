ConstitutionDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $368.04 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $115.59 million and $368.04 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.

