Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
Copa Price Performance
NYSE:CPA opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
