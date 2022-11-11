Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.