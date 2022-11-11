Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.