Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.39.

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.72 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at C$60,593,688.77. Insiders sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

