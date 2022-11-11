Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 237.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,797,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 292,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 875,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.