Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 226.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.95. 174,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,344. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

