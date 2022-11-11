Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $329,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. 250,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

