Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 176,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.