Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 66,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

