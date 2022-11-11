Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 121,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,134. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

