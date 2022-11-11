Corebridge Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.41.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corebridge Financial stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

