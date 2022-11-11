Corebridge Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Corebridge Financial Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE CRBG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.41.
Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corebridge Financial stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Further Reading
