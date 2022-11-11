Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $25.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 32,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $10,432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,938,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,612,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $186,000.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

