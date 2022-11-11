Cormark Comments on Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

