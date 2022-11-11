Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.85.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$199.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$209.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

