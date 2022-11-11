Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.