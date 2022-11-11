Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 224,765 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

