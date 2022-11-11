Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corning Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GLW opened at $33.90 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

