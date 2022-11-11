CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

