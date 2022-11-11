Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.71. 99,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The company has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

