Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. 11,954,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

