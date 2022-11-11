Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

