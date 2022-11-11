Credit Suisse Group Lowers Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $5.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 18,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 692,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

