Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 422.0% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 422.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.