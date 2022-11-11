Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Buys $11,810.70 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Edmond Mesrobian bought 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $11,810.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Criteo Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of CRTO opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
