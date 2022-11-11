Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Buys $11,810.70 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Edmond Mesrobian bought 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $11,810.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

