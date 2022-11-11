CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,645.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,645.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,679. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 112.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 139.07%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.