CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.93. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 431,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,018 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

