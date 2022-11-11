Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $988,551.05 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

