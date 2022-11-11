CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Up 3.0 %

CSLLY traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

