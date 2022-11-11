CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

