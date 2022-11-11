Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $295,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 29.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $5,308,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

