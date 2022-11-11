Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $143,856.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %

Cummins stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cummins

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

