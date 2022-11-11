Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $143,856.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %
Cummins stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
