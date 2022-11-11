Custom Truck One Source, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 7.1 %

CTOS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 616.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. ECP ControlCo LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,963,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 266,911 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

