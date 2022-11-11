cVault.finance Price Hits $5,661.32 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.61 million and $50,535.58 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,661.32 or 0.33729696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

