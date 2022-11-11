CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 8%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.58. 25,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 748,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.52.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 82,744.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

