Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,602. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

