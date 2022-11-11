Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.45

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.45 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 285.51 ($3.29). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 266.75 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,028 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 305.79. The firm has a market cap of £657.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.57.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

