Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPBSF opened at 50.78 on Monday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of 50.78 and a 52-week high of 50.78.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

